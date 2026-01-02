Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.1333.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLNK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLNK

Insider Activity at Blink Charging

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

In other news, CFO Michael Bercovich acquired 65,333 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,306.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 188,563 shares in the company, valued at $145,193.51. The trade was a 53.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 58.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of BLNK opened at $0.67 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $76.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 74.28% and a negative net margin of 118.41%.The company had revenue of $27.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co is a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, offering a nationwide network of charging stations and related software services. The company designs, develops and markets Level 2 AC and DC fast charging equipment, as well as a cloud-based management platform that enables real-time monitoring, analytics and payment processing. Its integrated approach addresses the needs of commercial, residential and fleet customers looking to deploy EV infrastructure.

Blink’s product portfolio includes a suite of charging stations suitable for parking garages, retail locations, hospitality venues and multiunit dwellings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.