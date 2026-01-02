UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $60.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

UBS stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.02%.UBS Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

