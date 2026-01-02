Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,982,920 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 2,380,737 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 494,597 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 494,597 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTH. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Astrana Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrana Health

Astrana Health Trading Down 0.6%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Astrana Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Astrana Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTH opened at $24.81 on Friday. Astrana Health has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Astrana Health had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

