Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,982,920 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 2,380,737 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 494,597 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 494,597 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTH. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Astrana Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.
Shares of ASTH opened at $24.81 on Friday. Astrana Health has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Astrana Health had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.
