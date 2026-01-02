Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT at $4.36

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.3636.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Julie Larson-Green sold 47,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $128,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,439.91. This trade represents a 39.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 27,425 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $72,402.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. This represents a 21.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $45,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 34.05%.The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is a healthcare data and analytics technology company founded in 2008 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company went public in 2019 and has since focused on delivering a unified data platform that helps healthcare organizations aggregate and analyze clinical, financial and operational information.

The core of Health Catalyst’s offering is the Data Operating System (DOS), a modular data management platform that integrates disparate data sources—from electronic health records to claims and patient-generated data—into a single analytics environment.

