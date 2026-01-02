Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $235.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.5789.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $195.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $228.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.59.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $4,235,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 353,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,800,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

