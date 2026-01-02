Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,020 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 4,728 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,015 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,015 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Atlanticus Price Performance

ATLCP stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Atlanticus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. This is a boost from Atlanticus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer financial products and services in the United States. The company specializes in originating, underwriting and servicing unsecured credit card receivables for non-prime consumers nationwide. Atlanticus partners with independent sales organizations and program managers to deliver private-label and co-branded credit card programs under the Mastercard and Visa networks.

Beyond card issuance, Atlanticus operates a technology-driven servicing platform that manages billing, collections and customer support for both proprietary and third-party credit programs.

