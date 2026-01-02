Short Interest in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Rises By 27.0%

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,272,908 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 1,789,150 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,053,617 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,053,617 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

