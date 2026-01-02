Brokerages Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $9.86

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.8625.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.40. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.61 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 21,820 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $137,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,635.85. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 131,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $873,126.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,269 shares in the company, valued at $665,786.16. This represents a 56.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 998,452 shares of company stock worth $6,988,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 214.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 508,160 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 325.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 429,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 328,894 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 658,576 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 401,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 141,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

