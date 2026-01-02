Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $206.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.8462.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday. New Street Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd.

CRDO opened at $143.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.22 and a beta of 2.66. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $213.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $268.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 26.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 370,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $56,680,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,276,000. This represents a 48.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $8,268,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,723,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,880,296.74. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,241,246 shares of company stock valued at $189,271,083. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

