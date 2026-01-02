Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Receives $70.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.9231.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of WBS opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $756.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.22 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,857,302.40. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Webster Financial by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

