Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 244,256 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 191,382 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,155 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the first quarter valued at $124,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 79.8% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 7.9%

Falcon’s Beyond Global stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.08 and a beta of -1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Falcon’s Beyond Global ( NASDAQ:FBYD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%.

FBYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

