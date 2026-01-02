Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Short Interest Up 27.9% in December

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 908 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 710 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,267 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,267 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 241,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.31% of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA USCA opened at $41.83 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives. The process screens securities based on ESG research from MSCI. USCA was launched on Apr 4, 2023 and is managed by Xtrackers.

