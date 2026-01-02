Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $108.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.1429.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $100.00 target price on shares of Rambus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

Rambus stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.51. Rambus has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $178.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. Rambus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Rambus’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 4,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $447,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,641.32. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,268,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 138.4% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,787,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 572.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,550,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,962,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

