Analysts Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Target Price at $24.50

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
QNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut QuinStreet from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
QuinStreet Stock Performance
Shares of QNST opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.50 million, a P/E ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 0.70.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.73 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.
Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.
Featured Stories
