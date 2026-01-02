Analysts Set CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) PT at $7.16

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CI&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CI&T in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CI&T by 176.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. CI&T has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $548.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.15.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.11 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

