Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM) Short Interest Up 28.2% in December

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,307,111 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 1,799,552 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,001,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Primoris Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy (b)” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Primoris Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Primoris Services to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Primoris Services Company Profile

Shares of NYSE PRIM opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Primoris Services has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $146.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36.

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

Featured Stories

