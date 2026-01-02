Short Interest in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Grows By 28.5%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,422 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 5,777 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,354 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,354 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA FXG opened at $60.68 on Friday. First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $260.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. The AMEX constructs the Index by ranking the stocks, which are members of the Russell 1000 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

