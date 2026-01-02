Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,351 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 64,017 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,281 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,281 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Giftify in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Giftify Price Performance

GIFT opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. Giftify has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. Giftify had a negative return on equity of 56.95% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Giftify

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIFT. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Giftify by 150.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Giftify by 62.1% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Giftify in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000.

Giftify Company Profile

Giftify, Inc (NASDAQ: GIFT) is a US-based technology company specializing in digital gift solutions for businesses across retail, hospitality and corporate sectors. The company’s cloud-based platform enables brands and organizations to create, distribute and redeem e-gift cards and e-vouchers through multiple channels, including email, SMS and API integrations. By offering a turnkey solution for branded gifting campaigns, Giftify helps clients drive consumer acquisition, retention and incremental revenue.

Central to Giftify’s offering is a suite of management tools that enable real-time tracking of gift card inventory, performance analytics and customer engagement metrics.

Featured Articles

