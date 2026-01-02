Analysts Set Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) Target Price at $25.40

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.62 million, a PE ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $25.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.85 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 13,866 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $307,547.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,574.14. This trade represents a 35.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.