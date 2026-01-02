TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $4.96. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 298,529 shares traded.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 132.0%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Director Robert Gerald Rooney purchased 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $38,947.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $101,065. The trade was a 62.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $101,023. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JP Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,213,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 170,288 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 986,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 50,274 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 120,465 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 174,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad array of fixed-income securities, including corporate debt, high-yield bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market debt. By combining multiple credit sectors with a flexible duration approach, the fund aims to generate attractive yields while managing interest-rate and credit risks in varying market environments.

Under the management of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, a subsidiary of TCW Group founded in 1971, TSI leverages the firm’s deep credit research capabilities and global trading platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.