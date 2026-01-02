CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,247.15 and traded as low as GBX 1,244. CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,284, with a volume of 114,823 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVSG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CVS Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,900 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Group from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,420 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,724.

CVS Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,228.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,247.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £912.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX 80.10 EPS for the quarter. CVS Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Group plc will post 93.9393939 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CVS Group

In related news, insider Joanne Shaw bought 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,211 per share, with a total value of £9,990.75. Also, insider Robin Alfonso bought 870 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,147 per share, for a total transaction of £9,978.90. Insiders have acquired 5,430 shares of company stock worth $6,543,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Group

CVS Group is an AIM-listed provider of veterinary services with operations in the UK and Australia. CVS is focused on providing high-quality clinical services to its clients and their animals, with outstanding and dedicated clinical teams and support colleagues at the core of its strategy.

The Group now operates c.470 veterinary practices across its two territories, including specialist referral hospitals and dedicated out-of-hours sites. Alongside the core Veterinary Practices division, CVS operates Laboratories (providing diagnostic services to CVS and third-parties) and an online retail business (“Animed Direct”).

The Group employs c.8,900 personnel, including c.2,400 veterinary surgeons and c.3,300 nurses.

