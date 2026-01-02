Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Burnham Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and traded as high as $25.6413. Burnham shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 4,780 shares.

Burnham Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.33 million for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.47%.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

