Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €29.46 and traded as high as €29.75. Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €29.72, with a volume of 467,813 shares changing hands.

Veolia Environnement Trading Down 0.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.46.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

