Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.0407. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.0431, with a volume of 71,539 shares.

Dynatronics Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $691,711.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation is a medical device company specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of therapeutic products for the physical therapy, rehabilitation, sports medicine and chiropractic markets. The company’s product portfolio includes electrotherapy systems, ultrasound and combination therapy units, neuromuscular electrical stimulators, cryotherapy machines and a range of accessories such as electrodes, conductive gels and carrier systems. Dynatronics also produces a line of treatment accessories and rehabilitative supports, including braces, mobility aids and exercise equipment, aimed at enhancing patient outcomes and clinician efficiency.

In addition to its core product offerings, Dynatronics provides complementary services such as equipment leasing programs, device servicing and clinical training for healthcare professionals.

