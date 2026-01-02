Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as low as $3.31. Astrotech shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 70,408 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Astrotech alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Astrotech

Astrotech Trading Down 8.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 1,069.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 220,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $1,571,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.77% of Astrotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astrotech Corp. (NASDAQ: ASTC) is a technology commercialization company headquartered near Austin, Texas. The firm sources early-stage innovations from government and university research programs—most notably from NASA—and advances them toward commercial readiness. Astrotech’s core mission is to bridge the gap between federally funded R&D and industrial applications across the life sciences and renewable energy sectors.

In its life sciences division, Astrotech has focused on mass spectrometry-based analytical instruments and diagnostic platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.