Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as low as $6.00. Lifevantage shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 187,406 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lifevantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lifevantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Lifevantage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LFVN

Lifevantage Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $78.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.74 million. Lifevantage had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 33.52%. Lifevantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS.

Lifevantage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Lifevantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lifevantage

In other Lifevantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 56,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,377.96. The trade was a 38.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 48,607 shares of company stock valued at $330,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifevantage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lifevantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lifevantage by 79.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Lifevantage by 60.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifevantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifevantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation is a publicly traded company that develops, markets and distributes nutritional supplements, skincare products and weight-management solutions through a direct-selling business model. The company’s flagship offering, Protandim®, is formulated to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which is associated with cellular defense processes. LifeVantage also markets the PhysIQ® line for metabolism and body composition support and the TrueScience® skincare regimen, targeting a range of health and wellness needs.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, LifeVantage combines research in nutrigenomics with a network of independent distributors to bring its products to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifevantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifevantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.