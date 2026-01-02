Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.46 and traded as low as GBX 57.60. Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 59.50, with a volume of 48,278 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 85 to GBX 90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Genel Energy
Genel Energy Trading Up 0.2%
Insider Transactions at Genel Energy
In related news, insider Yetik Mert sold 39,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total transaction of £22,914.06. Insiders own 26.33% of the company’s stock.
Genel Energy Company Profile
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel’s strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genel Energy
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Holiday surprise: $1 gets you everything
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.