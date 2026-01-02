Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.46 and traded as low as GBX 57.60. Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 59.50, with a volume of 48,278 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 85 to GBX 90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.46. The stock has a market cap of £163.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, insider Yetik Mert sold 39,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total transaction of £22,914.06. Insiders own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel’s strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.

