Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.79 and traded as high as $21.07. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 51,027 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.30 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 1.46%.Park-Ohio has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $60,362.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,273.76. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 10.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 238.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

