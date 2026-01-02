Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.12 and traded as high as C$9.54. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$9.36, with a volume of 46,523 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on DBM. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$11.00 target price on Doman Building Materials Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$820.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.12.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$795.09 million for the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.

