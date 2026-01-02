Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.50 and traded as high as $9.65. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) shares last traded at $9.2950, with a volume of 755,876 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.33 million. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.5732 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 4,094.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 40.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL)

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) is a leading integrated electric utility based in the state of Paraná, Brazil. Established in 1954 and headquartered in Curitiba, COPEL operates across the full value chain of the power sector, including generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electricity. The company’s operations are organized to serve residential, commercial, industrial and rural customers, making COPEL one of the primary energy providers in southern Brazil.

In its generation portfolio, COPEL leverages a diverse mix of hydroelectric, thermal and renewable resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.