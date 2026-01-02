SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 672.71 and traded as high as GBX 723.80. SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 720.40, with a volume of 630,540 shares changing hands.
SGRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SEGRO from GBX 677 to GBX 700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 854.50.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.
