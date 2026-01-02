SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2026

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGROGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 672.71 and traded as high as GBX 723.80. SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 720.40, with a volume of 630,540 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SEGRO from GBX 677 to GBX 700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 854.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGRO

SEGRO Trading Up 0.1%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 707.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 672.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.