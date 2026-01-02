Head to Head Analysis: FMC (NYSE:FMC) vs. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FMC and Origin Agritech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $4.25 billion 0.41 $341.10 million ($4.24) -3.27 Origin Agritech $16.18 million 0.49 $2.95 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Agritech.

91.9% of FMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of FMC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FMC has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Agritech has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FMC and Origin Agritech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 3 10 3 0 2.00 Origin Agritech 1 0 0 0 1.00

FMC currently has a consensus price target of $26.46, indicating a potential upside of 90.92%. Given FMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FMC is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC -14.81% 10.40% 3.73% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FMC beats Origin Agritech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology. In addition, it operates an e-commerce platform. The company has a collaboration agreement with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the National Maize Improvement Center, Henan Agriculture University, China Agricultural University, and Zhejiang University for seed genetic modifications and biotechnologies. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

