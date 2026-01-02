Reviewing Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) & Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Free Report) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health -8.84% -10.59% -4.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tauriga Sciences and Teladoc Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Teladoc Health 1 12 5 0 2.22

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Teladoc Health has a consensus price target of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.54%. Given Teladoc Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

76.8% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Teladoc Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health $2.57 billion 0.48 -$1.00 billion ($1.28) -5.45

Tauriga Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Tauriga Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray. In addition, the company offers rainbow deluxe sampler pack, CBD non-GMO dietary supplements, and CBD scented bath bombs. It sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

