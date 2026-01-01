Analyzing Cencora (NYSE:COR) & Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) and Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Progyny has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cencora has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and Cencora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 4.46% 10.71% 7.27% Cencora 0.48% 227.15% 4.30%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $1.17 billion 1.90 $54.34 million $0.63 40.76 Cencora $321.33 billion 0.20 $1.55 billion $7.95 42.52

This table compares Progyny and Cencora”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cencora has higher revenue and earnings than Progyny. Progyny is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cencora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Cencora shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Cencora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Progyny and Cencora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 4 6 1 2.73 Cencora 0 4 8 1 2.77

Progyny currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.09%. Cencora has a consensus target price of $373.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Cencora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cencora is more favorable than Progyny.

Summary

Cencora beats Progyny on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides assistance service programs where various services can be offered through a reimbursement program, including adoption, surrogacy, doula, and travel reimbursement when travel is required to receive medical services. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers. This segment also distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; and provides other services to physicians who specialize in various disease states, such as oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics. Its International Healthcare Solutions segment offers international pharmaceutical wholesale and related service, and global commercialization services; distributes pharmaceuticals, other healthcare products, and related services to pharmacies, doctors, health centers, and hospitals primarily in Europe; and provides specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry. The company was formerly known as AmerisourceBergen Corporation and changed its name to Cencora, Inc. in August 2023. Cencora, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

