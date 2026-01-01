Head to Head Survey: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) and Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Kayne Anderson BDC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $292.65 million 3.09 $119.42 million $1.44 9.68 Kayne Anderson BDC $213.11 million 4.60 $131.94 million $1.51 9.49

Dividends

Kayne Anderson BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance. Kayne Anderson BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bain Capital Specialty Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Kayne Anderson BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kayne Anderson BDC pays out 106.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Kayne Anderson BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 33.45% 11.03% 4.66% Kayne Anderson BDC 46.55% 10.40% 5.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Kayne Anderson BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kayne Anderson BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.19%. Kayne Anderson BDC has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.16%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Kayne Anderson BDC.

Risk & Volatility

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kayne Anderson BDC has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats Bain Capital Specialty Finance on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

