ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and traded as low as $8.01. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 3,414 shares changing hands.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $34.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.18.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

About ZIVO Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

ZIVO Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision live biotherapeutics to prevent and treat gastrointestinal infections in both animal and human health markets. The company applies synthetic biology, microbiology and fermentation technologies to engineer proprietary bacterial strains that produce targeted lactic acid and antimicrobial compounds. Its pipeline includes ZB-01, an orally administered therapy for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections in humans, and ZB-02, a feed-additive candidate aimed at reducing Salmonella colonization in poultry.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, ZIVO Bioscience leverages exclusive licensing agreements with academic institutions to advance its lead programs through preclinical and early clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.