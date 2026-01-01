Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$96.66 and traded as low as C$93.95. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$94.13, with a volume of 531,529 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.09.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.14%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital’s acquisition of Tim Horton’s International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (19,250 units), Tim Horton’s (5,300 units), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,700 units).

