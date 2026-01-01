GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY) Plans Dividend of $0.15

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1492 per share on Tuesday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TQQY traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF

Featured Articles

