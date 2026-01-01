Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ares Management (ARES)

Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/29/2025 – Ares Management had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Ares Management had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $187.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Ares Management is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Ares Management had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Ares Management had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Ares Management had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Ares Management had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Ares Management had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Ares Management had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – Ares Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/4/2025 – Ares Management was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $188.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 192.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 56,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $8,846,975.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 590,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,653,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high?net?worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

