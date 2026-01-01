Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.39. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 22,793 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DALXF. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.

Spartan Delta Corp., trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol DALXF, is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The company focuses on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of resource-stage properties targeting battery and critical metals, including nickel, copper, cobalt and gold. Spartan Delta seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for metals that support renewable energy, electric vehicles and advanced technologies.

Spartan Delta’s portfolio comprises early and advanced-stage projects in Canada, with a concentration in Ontario and Quebec.

