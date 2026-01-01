First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and traded as high as $14.90. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 242 shares changing hands.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Trading Up 2.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

