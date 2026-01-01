WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.09 and traded as high as $145.00. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $144.26, with a volume of 241,696 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar. In this sense, the Index hedges against fluctuations in the relative value of the yen against the United States dollar.

