New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.56. New Peoples Bankshares shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.
New Peoples Bankshares Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.
About New Peoples Bankshares
New Peoples Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company providing community banking services through its subsidiary, New Peoples Bank. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, designed to help individuals and businesses manage their cash flow and savings goals.
In addition to deposit services, New Peoples Bankshares delivers lending solutions such as consumer loans, small business and commercial loans, and residential mortgage financing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Peoples Bankshares
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Holiday surprise: $1 gets you everything
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- America’s “most deplorable” Christmas sale
- Do not delete, read immediately
Receive News & Ratings for New Peoples Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Peoples Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.