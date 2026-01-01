Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.94 and traded as low as GBX 73.50. Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 73.74, with a volume of 436,077 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCTN. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Picton Property Income from GBX 85 to GBX 80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The firm has a market cap of £381.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Picton Property Income had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Picton Property Income Limited will post 4.2620137 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Established in 2005, Picton is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of a number of EPRA indices including the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Index.

Picton owns and actively manages a £726 million UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2025).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK REITs and has delivered upper quartile outperformance and a consistently higher income return than the MSCI Quarterly Property Index since launch.

