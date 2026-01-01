Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.46 and traded as low as GBX 324.60. Rotork shares last traded at GBX 328, with a volume of 622,532 shares changing hands.

ROR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 390 to GBX 420 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on Rotork from GBX 360 to GBX 370 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 397.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 333.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 334.39.

Rotork declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Dorothy Thompson acquired 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 340 per share, with a total value of £59,874. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: ROR) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

