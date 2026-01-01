DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.97 and traded as low as GBX 4.70. DCI Advisors shares last traded at GBX 5, with a volume of 337,611 shares.

DCI Advisors Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a market cap of £45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 5.03.

DCI Advisors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Company was managed, until 20 March 2023, by Dolphin Capital Partners Ltd (the 'Investment Manager'), an independent private management firm that specialises in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe, and thereafter the Company became self-managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DCI Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCI Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.