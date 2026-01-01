Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.00 and traded as low as C$11.93. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$12.00, with a volume of 187,596 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.50.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$934.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 28.28%.The firm had revenue of C$100.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.229765 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc is an oilfield specialist with fully integrated drilling data solutions. A host of products allow customers to collect, manage, report, and analyze drilling data for performance optimization and cost control. The electronic drilling recorder is the company’s primary product, and provides a complete system of drilling data acquisition, data networking, drilling management tools, and reports at both the wellsite and customer office. Other product offerings include wellbore detection solutions, wellsite communications and bandwidth, wellbore gas analyzers, and software for data management.

