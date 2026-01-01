Comparing Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Entertainment 1.80% 21.87% 5.91% BuzzFeed 0.06% -38.20% -16.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alliance Entertainment and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Entertainment 0 2 2 0 2.50 BuzzFeed 1 1 0 0 1.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alliance Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.01%. BuzzFeed has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.52%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

0.3% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. 77.6% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of BuzzFeed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and BuzzFeed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Entertainment $1.06 billion 0.39 $15.08 million $0.39 20.72 BuzzFeed $184.93 million 0.19 -$10.10 million N/A N/A

Alliance Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than BuzzFeed.

Volatility & Risk

Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alliance Entertainment beats BuzzFeed on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content. It also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

