Financial Analysis: 3M (NYSE:MMM) and JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) and JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3M and JX Luxventure Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get 3M alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $24.58 billion 3.46 $4.17 billion $6.26 25.59 JX Luxventure Group $46.84 million 0.02 $3.07 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3M has higher revenue and earnings than JX Luxventure Group.

65.3% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of JX Luxventure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

3M has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JX Luxventure Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 3M and JX Luxventure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 1 3 7 0 2.55 JX Luxventure Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

3M presently has a consensus target price of $175.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.48%. Given 3M’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than JX Luxventure Group.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and JX Luxventure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 13.70% 98.47% 11.05% JX Luxventure Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

3M beats JX Luxventure Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. Its Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment/bonding products, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; semiconductor production materials; data centers solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The company’s Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; home cleaning products; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About JX Luxventure Group

(Get Free Report)

JX Luxventure Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Tourism Products, Technology, and Cross-Board Merchandise. The The company was founded by Anna Polemis on January 26, 2012, and is headquartered in Haikou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.