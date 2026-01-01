Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.82 and traded as high as $36.92. Alico shares last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 17,980 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALCO shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alico in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alico in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Alico Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $278.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.71). Alico had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 334.35%.The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alico Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Alico by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alico by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 24.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 792.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Alico



Alico, Inc is an agribusiness and land management company headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. The company owns and manages over 110,000 acres of land in southwestern Florida, with operations focused on citrus groves, sugarcane production, forestry and other row crops. Alico leverages its extensive land holdings to support integrated agricultural and environmental stewardship practices.

In its citrus division, Alico cultivates and markets fresh oranges for both the retail and processing markets, while its sugarcane segment supplies raw cane to domestic sugar mills.

